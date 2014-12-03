JAKARTA Dec 3 The fate of Indonesia's heavily indebted state carrier PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines will be decided in the next three weeks, the Jakarta Post reported late on Tuesday, citing state enterprises minister Rini Soemarno.

Merpati, which has debt of more than 6 trillion rupiah ($488 million), has been grounded since February, struggling with paying employee salaries, insurance and fuel bills.

Indonesia has another state-owned airline, PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk, which has a budget carrier unit, Citilink.

Soemarno has taken bold steps to shake up the country's state enterprises since taking office just over a month ago. Last week, she dismissed the entire board of directors at state oil and gas giant Pertamina.

