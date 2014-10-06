By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 6 Two brokers at a Beverly Hills
office of Bank of America's Merrill Lynch must
collectively return more than $6.6 million in signing bonuses to
Barclays Capital for leaving the firm's U.S. broker unit after
working only three-and-a-half months, a regulatory panel has
ruled.
Matthew Celenza was ordered by a Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration panel on Friday to pay
$5.1 million representing principal on a note he signed when
joining Barclays in March 2012, plus almost $140,000 in
interest.
Lawrence DiGioia, Celenza's partner, was ordered to pay
$1.51 million on the principal part of his note and just over
$41,426 in interest. The FINRA panel also raised the annual
interest rate on any amount not repaid as of the end of last
month from 1 percent to 5 percent until it is paid in full.
A person answering the phone Monday at the six-person
Celenza & DiGioia Group said the two were not available for
comment.
Big brokerage firms in the United States typically offer
signing bonuses to top brokers in the form of loans that are
forgiven over a period of time that typically runs about eight
years. Barclays cited unjust enrichment, breach of contract,
and performance, among other causes, in its claim.
The arbitrators did not explain their decision, as is
typical in FINRA rulings, but denied the brokers' counterclaims
asserting fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and breach of
contract to justify keeping the loans.
"Barclays is pleased with the outcome of this case and that
all of their claims were dismissed in their entirety," said a
spokeswoman at the bank.
The arbitration panel denied Barclays' effort to require the
brokers to pay its attorneys' fees.
"Barclays asked for more than $1 million and got zero, so
the panel obviously thought something was amiss," said Jeff
Riffer, a lawyer at Elkins, Kalt, Weintraub, Reuben Gartside who
represented Celenza and DiGioia.
The brokers argued that Barclays broke a promise to develop
a life insurance product for them to sell to clients, their
lawyer said. He also cited an "intolerable" cultural climate
that ultimately led to the dismissal of Barclays' top wealth
executives in London and the U.S. to explain his clients' brief
sojourn at the Barclays Plc unit.
Celenza and DiGioia have not decided whether to take the
rare move of seeking to vacate the FINRA arbitration decision,
Riffer said.
A Merrill Lynch spokesman declined to comment on whether the
firm would pay any of the brokers' costs.
Jeff Goldberg, a lawyer at Palmer, Lombardi & Donohue, which
represented Barclays, said he was not authorized to speak
immediately on behalf of his client.
Celenza and DiGioia joined Barclays for their short stint in
March 2012 after working 12 and 11 years, respectively, at
Morgan Stanley and predecessor firm Smith Barney,
according to FINRA's BrokerCheck database.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)