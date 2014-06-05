NEW YORK, June 5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch hired away a team of two financial advisers who cater to high net worth clients from Barclays Capital, a spokeswoman announced Thursday.

James Clarke and Philip Weyhe, who primarily advise individuals with more than $5 million in assets, started at Merrill's New York office on May 22.

At Barclays, the team managed $285 million, with $2.5 million in production.

Clarke and Weyhe have worked as a team for 10 years, first at Lehman Brothers and then at Barclays, which bought Lehman in 2008.

Merrill Lynch did not make Clarke or Weyhe available for interviews. A spokeswoman for Barclays Wealth did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Gunna Dickson)