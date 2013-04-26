By Suzanne Barlyn
| April 26
April 26 A federal judge on Friday gave final
approval to a settlement under which Merrill Lynch will pay $21
million to end a class action lawsuit by some 1000 former
brokers who claimed they were denied deferred compensation when
they left after the brokerage merged with Bank of America.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said she was
satisfied with the deal during a 45-minute hearing on Friday to
determine whether it was fair.
The suit, filed in 2010, stems from Merrill's merger with
Bank of America in September 2008. At issue are years of
deferred compensation, some of which was held in brokers' stock
savings plans. [ID: nL2E8JM5F7]
When brokers left the firm after the BofA deal, Merrill
denied its former brokers' requests for deferred compensation
that is typically paid when a broker stays at a firm for a
certain number of years. But brokers can also get the money if
they leave for "good reason." Many of the departing Merrill
brokers say the merger constituted such a "good reason."
The settlement was designed to help lower-producing brokers
who left Merrill after the merger, according to according to
Charles (Chip) McCallum III, a lawyer in Vestavia Hills, Alabama
who represents the class action brokers.
About $16 million of the funds would be directed to those
brokers in the class who had $500,000 or less in revenues in
2008, the year of the merger, and then left within certain
periods. The remainder would go to paying legal costs.
The settlement plan has undergone some changes since a
$40-million deal was proposed last August. The cash value of the
overall settlement shrunk by half after more than 500 brokers
left the class. Most settled their cases separately with
Merrill, agreeing to the same terms as were in the class action
deal approved Friday, according to lawyers involved in the case.
Friday's $20 million deal actually reflects more generous
terms for individual brokers than the $40 million version
proposed last August. [ID: nL1E8N77MC] Judge Nathan granted her
preliminary approval of the revised terms in December. Merrill
and the class action lawyers revised the terms after a
Florida-based lawyer who separately represented more than 1000
brokers in individual cases objected to the earlier deal.
Most advisers covered by the settlement are eligible to
receive between 40 and 60 percent of their account values,
depending on when the left Merrill. Class action lawyers and
Merrill sent notices to the former brokers about the proposed
settlement in January.
Brokers who started their own legal cases against Merrill
but dropped them to participate in the class action will receive
70 percent of the deferred compensation plan's value for their
time in the plan through 2008 and 50 percent of the plan's value
for 2009. The higher payouts are to compensate them for legal
fees and expenses they paid in their prior cases.
The $20-million includes $5.1 million in legal fees for the
class action lawyers, which Judge Nathan also approved Friday.
Nathan will enter a final written judgment in the case soon, she
said.
About 3,300 brokers left Merrill after the BoA deal. It is
unclear how many brokers with larger books of business and not
eligible for the deal may still be battling against Merrill
privately against the firm in arbitration cases.
A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel
last year, ordered Merrill to pay $10.2 million to two former
brokers who alleged the firm fraudulently denied the brokers'
deferred compensation. [ID: nL2E8F48VM]
The case is Scott Chambers et al v. Merrill Lynch & Co.,
Inc., et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of
New York, No. 10-cv-7109.