By Brett Wolf
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 19 Wall Street's self-regulatory
body has been probing Bank of America Merrill Lynch over its
failure to detect the activities of a former financial adviser,
who pleaded guilty to helping a client cover up an
insider-trading scheme and launder the proceeds, said a source
familiar with the matter.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), which
has been in discussions with Merrill, may take
enforcement action against the bank, most likely citing its
alleged shortcomings in complying with anti-money laundering
regulations, the source said.
The source asked not to be identified because the matter is
not public. A spokeswoman for FINRA and a spokesman for Bank of
America Merrill Lynch both declined comment.
Like other banking regulators and law enforcement agencies,
FINRA has stepped up scrutiny of the securities industry over
anti-money laundering compliance.
In February of last year, FINRA fined Brown Brothers
Harriman $8 million for failures in detecting suspicious penny
stock transactions. The regulator also suspended Brown Brothers'
global anti-money laundering compliance officer for one month.
In December 2014, FINRA ordered two brokerage units of Wells
Fargo & Co to pay a joint $1.5 million fine for failing
to verify 220,000 new accounts during a nine-year period.
In the latest case, former Merrill financial adviser Gary
Yin helped his client, Jing Wang, launder money earned through
insider trading in 2012, according to the U.S. Department of
Justice.
Wang, a former Qualcomm Inc president of global
business operations, made hundreds of thousands of dollars in
illicit profits by purchasing shares of Qualcomm and another
company based on knowledge gained through his job, according to
U.S. prosecutors.
Wang, of Del Mar, California, pleaded guilty last year to
charges of insider trading, money laundering and obstruction of
justice.
Yin, who managed over $200 million in assets at a Merrill
office in San Diego, also pleaded guilty to conspiring to
obstruct justice and launder money. He is scheduled to be
sentenced on Friday in U.S. District Court in San Diego.
Among other things, Yin altered records in Merrill's
computer system to distance Wang from the illicit trades, lied
to Merrill compliance employees, and created British Virgin
Islands shell companies "to conceal stock transactions from
Merrill Lynch and others," his plea agreement stated.
