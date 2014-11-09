NEW YORK Nov 9 At a retreat for Merrill Lynch
financial advisers in a luxury Orlando hotel last month, a group
of several dozen men and women in business attire swung their
arms back and forth over their heads to Kid Rock's "All Summer
Long" to get their circulation going.
The mild aerobics were part of a three-day event
orchestrated by Chris Johnson, a wellness guru who has gained
influence under John Thiel's leadership of Bank of America's
Merrill Lynch wealth management business.
At Thiel's instruction, Johnson has for the last year been
traveling the country teaching Merrill Lynch advisers how to
lead healthier lives. He urges brokers - and, in some cases,
their family members and clients - to include liver oil,
wheatgrass, flax, chia and a type of algae called spirulina in
their diets, and to take relaxing baths with Epsom salt to
unwind.
"They're starting to go down the medication path. They have
acid reflux. They don't sleep. They feel crummy. They're
drinking too much. They gain too much weight," Johnson said of
the Merrill employees who most need his advice. With that
lifestyle, he said, "they're not going to be a good adviser. If
I'm coming to my adviser, I want them to be healthy."
Thiel did not respond to requests for comment. David Walker,
a spokesman for Bank of America's wealth management business,
said that it was important for Merrill to focus on the health
and wellness of its employees.
"We care that our advisers are taking care of themselves so
they have the energy and capacity to best serve their clients
and be present for their families," he said. "Any company that
is not focused on wellness is behind. All of the most admired,
most progressive companies with the most highly engaged
employees are focused in this area."
He declined to comment on Johnson's description of health
problems suffered by some members of Merrill's workforce.
NAP TIME
Known as the "thundering herd" because of their bull logo
and their large numbers, Merrill's army of 14,000 brokers are
not the only money-management employees being urged to take
better care of themselves. Firms across Wall Street have been
encouraging employees to eat right, sleep well and exercise.
While Merrill is Johnson's biggest client, he has also done
events with advisers at Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo & Co
and Raymond James Financial Inc.
Still, some Merrill employees have told Reuters in recent
weeks that Thiel is so enthusiastic about healthy living that it
has caused some hard-charging, long-time advisers to bristle.
These employees have been annoyed to receive advice about
health and wellness from Thiel when they would prefer to discuss
business concerns with him, several sources said.
One Bank of America executive said brokers have complained
about tofu burgers served at a retreat for top producers.
Another cited a message recently sent to some advisers
encouraging them to take an afternoon nap to increase
productivity.
Thiel has brought in another expert, Tony Schwartz, CEO and
founder of The Energy Project, who has been advising Merrill
employees to take a short afternoon nap to restore their energy.
Schwartz, who started working with Merrill after meeting
Thiel at a conference 14 months ago, gives that advice as part
of a broader curriculum aimed at pushing Merrill advisers to get
the most out of their days. He said he has not convinced Merrill
to implement a nap program, but that productivity increases
dramatically for those who take his advice on resting, deep
breathing and eating right, among other things.
"What makes Merrill Lynch special is that John is an
unusually open and interested senior leader to champion this
kind of work," said Schwartz. "When there is a leader like that,
the power of the work is much higher."
BONGO DRUMS
Complaints by Merrill employees who are irritated by Thiel's
wellness campaign come at a time when a number of high-profile
brokers have left, causing some concern among top Bank of
America Corp executives. Reuters found no evidence of a
direct link between the focus on health and wellness and the
departures.
The health advice has gone over well with some advisers who
are happy their boss is encouraging them to take better care of
themselves.
One high-producing broker who spoke on the condition of
anonymity said "telling employees to stay fit mentally and
physically - that's responsible leadership" and called Thiel the
best manager he has ever had in over three decades with the
firm.
In a testimonial on Johnson's website, Scott Schropp, a vice
president in Merrill's wealth management business, wrote that
his clients like being included in wellness events. "They come
in with preconceived notions of what this program may be like
and leave the program with excitement, determination and a fresh
take on 'healthy living'," he wrote.
Thiel, a former American football player at college, met
Johnson at an event in Arizona some time ago. Soon after, he
went to Johnson's home in rural Michigan for a one-on-one
training session. At such events, Johnson teaches corporate
executives how to sleep better, shop for "super foods" and cook
things like healthy chili. (Johnson declined to comment on
Thiel's culinary talent.)
People who know Thiel say he has wholeheartedly embraced the
New Age lifestyle that Johnson, Schwartz and another guru called
davidji advocate. Davidji (pronounced david-gee and spelled with
a lowercase "d") describes himself as a former banker on his web
site, and specializes in wellness of the mind. Davidji said he
was not immediately available for an interview.
People familiar with his Merrill training sessions say they
feature bongo drum playing and meditation. A video on his web
site - www.davidji.com/ - shows davidji sitting on the
beach with his pet dog, named peaches, whom he says he meditates
with every day.
"The next time you sit down to meditate, if your pet - your
cat, your dog, your lizard, your parrot - feels like meditating
with you, create a space," he says. "Close your eyes. Drift into
stillness and silence, and you'll notice that your pet
gravitates toward you."
Johnson said Thiel's embrace of health and wellness helps
balance out his more rugged work on Wall Street.
"He's got a big job and wanted to have energy and stamina,"
Johnson said "The corporate world beats you up."
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair and Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing
by Paritosh Bansal and Martin Howell)