NEW YORK, Sept 28 A broker team from Wells Fargo Advisors who last year managed about $270 million of client assets joined Merrill Lynch at an Austin, Texas, branch on Monday.

Robert Krumholz and Becca Siegel, who had been with Wells Fargo Advisors or its predecessor Wachovia Securities since 2003 and 2007, respectively, have been integrated into a team at the Austin office run by Emily O'Connell, who has been with Merrill more than 14 years.

Marketing themselves as OAKS Wealth Management Group, the combined team - which includes three associates from the Wells team and a broker and an associate on O'Connell's team - together manage more than $481 million last year.

Krumholz and Siegel, who said she had known O'Connell before the move, collected just under $1.8 million of revenue in 2014 while O'Connell's team had almost $1.4 million in production, according to Merrill. Before becoming a broker, Siegel worked at Dell, Inc., the Texas-based computer company.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman said she was not yet able to confirm the departures of the Krumholz-Siegel team. Both brokers were raised and educated in Texas, according to Merrill.

O'Connell worked at Merrill's Wellfleet, Massachusetts, office on Cape Cod before moving to Austin, according to a regulatory filing, according to her FINRA BrokerCheck file.

(Reporting by Jed Horowitz, Editing by Andrew Hay)