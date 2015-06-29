June 29 Merrill Lynch said it has added The
David/Robertson Group from UBS as a part of its wealth
management organization.
The five-person team includes Chad David, who has more than
20 years of experience in financial and client services.
The team also includes S.J. Robertson, who was senior vice
president - wealth management at UBS, and Chelsea Smith, an
investment associate.
They will report to Louisiana Mississippi Market Executive
Jeremy Silvas.
The team, which had managed more than $350 million of client
assets at UBS, was at Merrill Lynch prior to joining UBS in
2008.
