Aug 1 Merrill Lynch Wealth Management said on
Thursday it had expanded in Wisconsin by hiring a veteran
adviser team away from Wells Fargo Advisors.
Last month, Paul Akre and Laurie Tebon joined Merrill Lynch
from Wells Fargo, where they had managed $223 million in assets
and produced over $1 million in annual revenue.
A spokeswoman for Wells Fargo & Co confirmed the
team's departure, but declined to comment further.
Akre had worked at Wells Fargo and its predecessor firms
since 2003, according to regulatory filings. Prior to that he
spent three years at Morgan Stanley and nearly two
decades at Merrill Lynch.
Tebon joined Wells Fargo in 2006, and before that she worked
for Milwaukee-based Landaas & Co, filings show.