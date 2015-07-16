BRIEF-PJT Partners Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $121 million
* PJT Partners Inc - qtrly net income per share of class A common $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 16 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit said it hired financial advisers from UBS Group AG for its Denver office.
Anthony Chevalier and Vance Whitby managed more than $193 million in assets at UBS and they had in excess of about $1.5 million in annual fees and commissions.
UBS could not immediately be reached for comment on the departures. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
* Said on Friday that Giovan Battista Mazzucchelli resigns as CEO of Cattolica Assicurazioni