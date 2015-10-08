NEW YORK Oct 8 Merrill Lynch said Thursday it
hired an eight-person advisory team in Chicago that had been
managing about $3.5 billion of client assets at Credit Suisse's
U.S. brokerage unit.
The three-broker group, led by Chris Baldwin, jumped just
days before Credit Suisse Group AG's new chief
executive is expected to lay out his strategy for the bank now
that Switzerland's bank privacy laws have eroded and global
capital requirements are reining in Credit Suisse's capital
markets businesses.
Credit Suisse brokers and outside recruiters expect the bank
to sell its U.S. broker unit. The business includes about 300
advisers and had revenue of more than $600 million last year,
according to estimates from current and former employees.
In addition to Baldwin, who is 57 and was a managing
director at Credit Suisse Private Banking, the team includes
brokers Thomas Tyndorf, 48, and Andrew Skoglund, 39. Analysts
Daniel Aliaga and Amber O'Malley and three client associates
also made the move, according to Merrill.
Baldwin and Tyndorf are Credit Suisse veterans, having
joined its U.S. brokerage unit in 2000 when the Swiss bank
bought Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette. Skoglund had previously
worked as a broker at JP Morgan and as an institutional equity
salesperson at the former Bear, Stearns & Co.
A Credit Suisse spokeswoman confirmed the move, but declined
to comment further.
The Baldwin team is part of Merrill's Private Banking and
Investment Group, whose advisers generally deal with clients who
keep at least $10 million of assets in their accounts. The
Chicago PBIG office now has 16 teams, including two that are
sole proprietors, and is run by regional managing director Brett
Thelander, a Merrill spokeswoman said.
In recent weeks, at least three other Credit Suisse teams
have jumped. A three-broker group in Boston went to UBS Wealth
Americas, a three-person Los Angeles team joined Morgan Stanley
and another broker joined Merrill, a unit of Bank of America, in
Stamford, Connecticut.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by David Gregorio)