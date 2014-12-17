BRIEF-Marsh says part of UK probe into aviation insurance, reinsurance
* ~ says cooperating fully with financial conduct authority investigation into aviation insurance, reinsurance
Dec 17 Bank of America's brokerage unit Merrill Lynch said it appointed former professional football player Willie Thomas as complex director at its San Francisco office.
Thomas, who has more than 20 years of financial experience, will lead about 160 financial advisers working with wealth management clients in the San Francisco Bay area. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)
* Inflation starting to hammer consumer spending - ONS (Adds reaction)