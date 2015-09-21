NEW YORK, Sept 21 Some brokers have left Credit
Suisse AG's U.S. private banking business for rival
firms as the unit waits for the Swiss bank's new CEO to decide
on its fate.
Merrill Lynch said Monday it has hired David Sterling and
his client associate, Joanna Smith, to work in its Stamford,
Connecticut, office. Sterling had been a broker at Credit Suisse
Securities (USA) since 2008.
On Friday, Morgan Stanley's wealth management
division confirmed that it had hired a Los Angeles-based team of
three brokers from Credit Suisse.
The Swiss bank's U.S. brokerage employs only about 250
brokers in what it calls its private bank, but they generally
produce more fees and commissions than average brokers at larger
firms.
Credit Suisse said Thursday that Chief Executive Tidjane
Thiam, who joined the bank in July, would give investors an
update on Oct. 21 on a strategy review he has been conducting.
He is expected to include his thoughts on the U.S. brokerage
business.
Thiam has signaled that the bank will emphasize investing
and financial planning services for the world's wealthy,
particularly in Asia, but retrench in countries where costs are
high and in areas such as trading that are risky and
capital-intensive.
Several insiders believe he may shutter the U.S. brokerage
business because it has higher expenses and lower profits than
many of its other wealth businesses.
Phil Vasan, head of the U.S. brokerage business, told his
sales force recently that he did not yet know whether the parent
bank would pull the plug on the operations, said several people
inside and outside the bank.
A Credit Suisse spokeswoman declined to comment on
individual brokers and on the outlook for the U.S. unit.
Sterling, who had been based in New York City, lives in
Greenwich, Connecticut, close to the Stamford office, Merrill
said. He began his brokerage career at Lehman Brothers in August
2001, and also has worked at Bank of the West in San Francisco.
Merrill, a unit of Bank of America, declined to
disclose how many client assets Sterling oversaw at Credit
Suisse or how much he produced annually in fees and commissions.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz)