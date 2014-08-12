LONDON Aug 12 Concerns over conflict in Iraq,
Ukraine and Gaza, future U.S. interest rate policy and pumped-up
equity markets have prompted asset managers to scale back risk
and raise the amount of cash held in portfolios, a survey showed
on Tuesday.
Bank of America/Merrill Lynch's monthly asset allocation
poll of investors controlling $529 billion showed that in August
a net 27 percent of fund managers were overweight cash, more
than double July levels.
Investors were holding an average of 5.1 percent cash in
their global portolios, up over half a percent from July and at
their highest since June 2012, the survey showed. Levels of less
than 4 percent are considered typical.
"Historically these kind of high cash levels have coincided
with stress in the global economy," said Manish Kabra, a
European equities and quant strategist at BofA.
Investors are also wary of equity losses caused by the
geo-politics or U.S. Fed moves, Kabra said, noting the number of
respondents hedging against a sharp fall in equity markets in
the coming three months has reached its highest level since
October 2008.
The survey also revealed the biggest monthly drop in
portfolio weightings of European banks, with levels at their
lowest since August 2012.
Geopolitical risk was seen as the biggest risk for global
financial stability, with readings their third highest in the
history of the survey, which started in 2001.
The United States last week launched air strikes on Islamist
militants who have taken over swathes of northern Iraq. Russia
and Western nations have traded sanctions over the conflict in
eastern Ukraine and a month-long war in the Gaza Strip has
killed 1,938 Palestinians and 67 Israelis.
In another indication of wariness, 78 percent of investors
expect a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike in the short-term, while
almost two thirds saw it happening by the end of the second
quarter next year.
"The market melt-up is over, or at least on pause, as
investors seek refuge while they digest world events and the
propect of higher rates," said Michael Hartnett, chief
investment strategist at BohA Merril Lynch Research.
In spite of the downbeat mood, investors are holding their
nerves on economic growth, with 56 percent expecting global
economic growth to accelerate, down from 69 percent for the
previous month's survey but comfortably in positive territory.
Overweight positions on emerging markets rose to 17 percent,
up from just 5 percent in July, underpinned by expectations of
an improving Chinese economy over the next 12 months.
The high cash levels could provide a catalyst for more
equity buying if the fears do not materialise, Kabra said. "We
see levels above 4.5 percent as a buy signal for global equity
markets and expect risk assets to rally in August," he added.
Global investors are underweight on bonds.
Among European fund managers, allocations to European
equities saw their biggest monthly drop in three years, to a net
13 percent from 35 percent in July.
(Reporting By Andrew Winterbottom; Editing by Janet Lawrence)