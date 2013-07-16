NEW YORK, July 15 Herbert Allison Jr, a former
Merrill Lynch & Co president who also oversaw the U.S.
government's $700 billion bank-bailout program, died on Sunday
at the age of 69, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
Allison died at his home in Westport, Connecticut, Bloomberg
reported citing an interview with his son Andrew.
"Herb was part of the proud Merrill Lynch tradition, helped
build our company to what it is today, and served with
distinction as a public official at an important time in our
history. We extend our condolence to his family," Bank of
America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan told Reuters on Monday
evening.
Merrill Lynch agreed to be bought by Bank of America Corp
at the height of the financial crisis.