* Merrill Lynch to hire up to 2,500 trainees this year
* Firm says 80 pct of revenue from home-grown brokers
* Merrill sees 41 pct graduating to productive brokers
* UBS to hire 200 rookies, recruit up to 400 this year
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, July 2 Merrill Lynch is expanding
efforts to hire unproven talent in the next six months, even as
competitors pay eye-popping bonuses to poach star advisers.
Merrill's bet is that grooming its own brokers will deliver
more bang for the buck and ultimately produce advisers who can
eventually match and beat its rival's experienced advisers.
The largest U.S. brokerage by client balances says it will
hire up to 2,500 advisers for its training program this year,
exceeding the trainees at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells
Fargo Advisors and UBS Wealth Management Americas combined.
Edward Jones and other firms have their own training
programs, but Merrill, a unit of Bank of America Corp,
is the only major wealth manager pursuing a home-grown strategy
at such a large scale.
It's a major financial investment - Merrill puts the
spending at nine figures - and there are risks, since six out of
10 rookies typically don't make the grade.
While recruiting star brokers from the competition makes
headlines and immediately boosts assets, Merrill says training
is the better way to replace a wave of retiring Baby Boomers and
meet future market demand.
"We've taken a stand and established a strategy to build our
firm from the ground up with the (trainee) program and focus on
our core advisers," Thomas Fickinger, Merrill's head of
recruiting and training, said in an interview.
Merrill has been training brokers since the 1940s. Roughly
85 percent of Merrill's Thundering Herd is home-grown, and these
advisers generate about 80 percent of wealth management revenue.
The firm today has more than 4,000 trainees in a program
that lasts 43 months, which means a fourth of its 16,175 brokers
are new to the business.
The training push also comes as Merrill suffers losses of
established, productive brokers to rivals: nearly 100 brokers
overseeing $17 billion in client assets have left the firm this
year, according to Reuters data.
Each Merrill broker generated on average an annualized
$905,000 of revenue in the first quarter, up from $873,000 last
year and $850,000 in 2010. Excluding trainees, Merrill said its
advisers generated $1.1 million each last year, up 12 percent
from $991,000 in 2010.
DIFFERING VIEWS
Brokerages engage in a mix of recruiting and training,
though Merrill's rivals lately have cut training expenses while
recruiting veterans who already have clients and assets. To lure
star brokers, firms pay signing bonuses of up to three times
their prior-year's production.
"These firms are not replacing an aging population," said
Bill Willis, a former Merrill manager who runs a Los
Angeles-based broker recruiting firm. "Most would rather recruit
for outrageous sums."
Morgan Stanley wealth management boss Greg Fleming
last fall told Reuters it reduced trainee hires by nearly a
third to 1,250 as part of efforts to cut $400 million in costs.
The firm expects to produce the same number of graduates by
being more selective and integrating trainees into existing
teams.
Morgan Stanley spokesman Jim Wiggins declined to comment on
this year's plans.
Wells Fargo Advisors, a unit of Wells Fargo & Co,
says it seeks to hire about 800 trainees a year, with an eye
toward adding young advisers, women and minorities who can
attract new clients. The brokerage, which bought A.G. Edwards in
2007, inherited its St. Louis training center and emphasis on
home-grown brokers.
UBS, which has about 7,000 U.S. brokers, plans to
hire 200 rookies and recruit up to 400 experienced advisers from
rivals this year, similar numbers to last year.
Ninety percent of the new advisers are placed with existing
teams and 75 percent develop successful practices, said Paul
Santucci, a senior UBS executive who oversees hiring and
recruiting.
The trainee program, which takes about four years to
complete, is smaller than Merrill's because UBS doesn't intend
to expand its adviser force much beyond its current force of
about 7,000. Managers hire advisers and assign them to teams.
"We feel we do it more from a common sense perspective. You
can have better conversations, better coaching," with small
groups, Santucci said. "If you hire 2,000 people, like some
firms do, I don't know how you can manage that."
LONGER RUNWAY
Merrill made a number of changes last year to reduce trainee
attrition and make those who graduate more successful.
Merrill's trainees are paired with mentors and learn the
ropes in their home offices, rather than a national campus, said
Dwight Mathis, head of Merrill's new adviser training. Its 11
regions and 120 branch complexes each have training executives.
It casts a wide net - there were more than 36,000 applicants
this year - seeking people who were successful in other careers.
The average trainee is 36 years old. Once they are hired,
Merrill uses classroom, web and one-on-one training to help
rookies learn the ropes: attracting customers, sales skills,
investments and financial planning.
Business practices developed by successful teams are taught
across the company. After noting that advisers who are engaged
in their community often had the fastest growth, Merrill created
a program that rewards trainees who get involved.
Merrill also extended the training program to 43 months,
rather than 18 months, giving trainees more runway to get up to
speed. Previously the firm lost dozens of trainees the day they
graduated and their salaries were cut off.
As soon as they are licensed, trainees begin soliciting
customers and generating revenue. They must clear rising revenue
and asset hurdles each quarter. Trainees on average are
profitable at the end of the third year, Merrill said.
Merrill estimates 41 percent of trainees are expected to
graduate, up from an historical 30 percent. After three years,
trainees are expected to have clients with $30 million in assets
and take home about $100,000 a year in commissions and fees.
Successful graduates, Merrill says, generate revenue that
more than makes up for trainees who wash out of the program.
"A lot of capital is invested, but it has good returns,"
Fickinger said. "If you were on the outside and could invest in
a program like this, you would."