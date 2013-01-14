Jan 14 Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch said on Monday that former Fidelity Investments executive
Jeff Cimini has joined the company as a managing director and
head of personal retirement.
Cimini, most recently president of Fidelity Investments Life
Insurance Company, joined Merrill's personal wealth and
retirement team, led by managing director David Tyrie.
"We're going to have to start thinking about products and
solutions in an aggregate fashion, not as a one-off, silver
bullet type of thing," Tyrie said in an interview, noting that
Cimini's new role will help bring together different areas of
retirement planning and solutions.
"Jeff will have accountability not only for the college
planning side of things, but also have the dialogue for things
like: 'How do you think about healthcare?'. You have to think
about ... how the whole package comes together," Tyrie said.
In his new role, Cimini leads product strategy, innovation
and delivery across multiple enterprise channels for the firm.
He will work with Merrill's more than 30 retirement specialists
across the country.
Direct reports to Cimini include Bill Hunter, director of
personal retirement solutions; Eve Varner, director of
interactive platform management; and Rich Polimeni, director of
education savings programs.
Cimini, who has worked in the industry for 25 years, started
his career on the institutional side as a portfolio manager
focusing on stable value products. He later turned to investment
consulting for Fidelity and eventually moved over to the
company's life insurance business as head of products and sales.
Cimini's hiring comes as Merrill plans to build out its
personal wealth and retirement business, Tyrie said. The team
also recently added former Morgan Stanley director Michael
Maghini to head its insurance and annuities division, in
October.
Cimini is based in Boston at Merrill's 100 Federal Street
offices.