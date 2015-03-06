March 6 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit said it hired financial adviser Robert Debbs and his team from UBS Group AG for its Palm Beach, Florida office.

Debbs and his six-person wealth management team managed more than $500 million in assets at UBS and had about $3.1 million in annual fees and commissions.

Debbs' team comprises Frederick Shapiro, Steven Colamarino, and Albert David Hutzler as well as three client associates.

Before UBS, Debbs worked for Source Capital Group's investment banking division.

UBS could not be immediately reached for comment on the departures. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)