Aug 4 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch said on Tuesday it has hired three financial advisers from Morgan Stanley.

Merrill Lynch said Stephen Renie, Michael Arthur, Jennifer Hall and their "multi-million dollar" advisory practice joined its office in Cincinnati.

The team has more than $300 million of client assets under management.

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management's adviser headcount was up 187 for the quarter ended June, bringing its total to 14,370 advisers.

Merrill Lynch hired around 20 brokers in June who managed a combined $1.8 billion in assets at their previous firms, including a dozen from Barclays Wealth Management. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)