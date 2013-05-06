May 6 Health problems and the cost of healthcare
are the biggest concerns for those entering retirement,
according to a study released on Monday from Bank of America
Corp's Merrill Lynch.
The findings, part of a larger study focused on how people
are feeling about and preparing for retirement, were based on a
survey of more than 6,300 individuals aged 45 and older across
the United States.
When asked what their biggest worry was about living a long
life, 72 percent of retirees surveyed said serious health
problems. Among other concerns cited by respondents were running
out of money to live comfortably and not being a burden on their
family.
The study, co-conducted with research firm Age Wave, divided
respondents into those that have more than $250,000 in
investable assets and those that have less than $250,000.
When asked what their top financial worries for retirement
were, 52 percent of those surveyed in the affluent population
group and 37 percent in the latter - ranked healthcare expenses
as their biggest concern.
Other concerns included outliving their money, lack of
personal savings, social security and company pension.
The study cited worries about the long-term stability of
government healthcare programs, such as Medicare, and unexpected
medical expenses as reasons why healthcare costs topped the list
of concerns for retirees.
"It requires that people give some thought to what other
contingencies" they have in place to prepare for those
unexpected expenses, said David Tyrie, head of personal wealth
and retirement at Merrill.
Health problems were also listed as the top reason for early
retirement, rather than financial success, with 34 percent of
retirees surveyed ranking it first. Sufficient financial
resources came in as a second reason, with 27 percent of
retirees surveyed listing it as their top reason.