Sept 24 Drug developer Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Inc said it would partner with Baxter International Inc
to develop and market its pancreatic cancer drug outside
the United States, sending its shares up as much as 27 percent
premarket.
Merrimack said it would receive a $100-million upfront
payment from Baxter in the current quarter and could earn up to
$120 million more in milestone payments for the drug, code named
MM-398.
Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Merrimack could
receive another $280 million in development and milestone
payments from Baxter if the drug is shown to be successful in a
second pancreatic cancer indication.
Merrimack is eligible to receive another $220 million if it
can develop the drug for two more indications and will retain
marketing rights for the drug in the United States. The rights
in Taiwan are held separately.
The company is in the process of applying for approval for
MM-398. Baxter expects to apply for regulatory approvals outside
the United States in 2015.
Merrimack shares were up about 24 percent at $8.95 in
trading before the bell on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)