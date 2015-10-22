* FDA approves pancreatic cancer therapy
* Treatment to carry black box warning
* Stock halted
By Samantha Kareen Nair
Oct 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved Merrimack Pharmaceutical Inc's pancreatic
cancer therapy Onivyde, but with a serious warning, marking the
company's first ever drug to win regulatory clearance.
The drug in combination with chemotherapy treatments
5-fluorouracil and leucovorin treats metastatic pancreatic
cancer in patients, who have failed to respond to chemotherapy
drug gemcitabine.
Onivyde, however, carries a black box warning about severe
risks of diarrhea and low white blood cell count, the agency
said, adding that it was not approved for use as a single agent.
Pancreatic cancer, which is known as the "deadliest" kind of
cancer, is seldom detected in its early stages and is
responsible for 7 percent of cancer deaths in the United States,
according to the American Cancer Society.
Guggenheim Securities LLC's analyst Tony Butler said he
expected the drug to be priced between $5,000-$10,000 per course
and rake in peak annual sales of about $1.5 billion in the
United States and Europe.
Butler said Onivyde, which is currently under European
review, is likely to be launched in the fourth quarter.
Baxter International had licensed the rights to
market the drug outside the United States in September last year
for an upfront fee of $100 million.
The drug is also being tested in early-stage studies for
breast cancer and pediatric sarcoma, a type of bone or
connective tissue cancer in children.
Merrimack shares were halted prior to the announcement. The
company's shares closed at $10.01 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday,
having fallen about 11 percent this year.
