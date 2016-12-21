Dec 21 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday it would stop a mid-stage study involving advanced breast cancer patients, following the recommendation of an independent panel.

Continuing the study would unlikely show the drug's benefit over rival treatments, according to the independent data and safety monitoring board and a subsequent futility analysis, Merrimack said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)