April 4 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
said one of three patient groups in a mid-stage trial of its
experimental lung cancer drug failed to meet the main goal of
improving survival rates after four months of treatment without
the disease worsening.
The group was administered the drug, MM-121, in combination
with erlotinib, an approved cancer treatment, for non-small cell
lung cancer.
The main goal was to show a 40 percent improvement in
progression-free survival after four months.
The drug is also being evaluated in two other lung-cancer
patient groups, and in separate studies for ovarian and breast
cancer.