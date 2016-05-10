China's Lenovo announces restructuring to focus on consumer
HONG KONG, May 16 Lenovo Group Ltd announced a plan to restructure its China business to cope with the changing personal computer (PC) industry.
May 10 Merry Electronics :
* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.2 per share to shareholders for 2015
Source text in Chinese:985.so/yEzz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HONG KONG, May 16 Lenovo Group Ltd announced a plan to restructure its China business to cope with the changing personal computer (PC) industry.
LONDON, May 16 Emirates Team New Zealand have signed up tyre maker Pirelli as a sponsor, just over a week before racing begins in the build-up to the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.