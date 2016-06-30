TAIPEI, June 30 Taiwan said it had rejected a plan by China's Luxshare Precision Industry Co to invest in Merry Electronics Co on Thursday, the first rejection of Chinese capital in a technology firm under the new Democratic Progressive Party government.

Scrutiny of Chinese investment has intensified since Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen of the DPP took office in May, with $1 billion in investment in Taiwan's chip sector planned by Beijing-backed Tsinghua Unigroup still awaiting approval.

Merry Electronics, which makes headsets, speakers, amplifiers and other small acoustical devices, is considered a market leader in its field and in Taiwan and Thursday's decision was issued by the Investment Commission, which reviews inbound and outbound investment.

"Considering that Merry Electronics is the domestic leader in the micro-electronic acoustics industry, (such an investment) could affect the future of Taiwan's overall development in this industry," the commission said in its statement.

Taiwan heavily regulates investments related to China and the island's technology industry, which is a mainstay for the economy and one of the world's largest.

Luxshare Precision via its unit in Hong Kong planned to invest T$3.78 billion ($117 million) to take a 25.4 percent stake in Merry Electronics, making it the largest shareholder, and control three board seats, a move the commission said would give it effective management control. ($1 = 32.1810 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Alexander Smith)