TAIPEI, June 30 Taiwan said it had rejected a
plan by China's Luxshare Precision Industry Co to
invest in Merry Electronics Co on Thursday, the first
rejection of Chinese capital in a technology firm under the new
Democratic Progressive Party government.
Scrutiny of Chinese investment has intensified since Taiwan
President Tsai Ing-wen of the DPP took office in May, with $1
billion in investment in Taiwan's chip sector planned by
Beijing-backed Tsinghua Unigroup still awaiting approval.
Merry Electronics, which makes headsets, speakers,
amplifiers and other small acoustical devices, is considered a
market leader in its field and in Taiwan and Thursday's decision
was issued by the Investment Commission, which reviews inbound
and outbound investment.
"Considering that Merry Electronics is the domestic leader
in the micro-electronic acoustics industry, (such an investment)
could affect the future of Taiwan's overall development in this
industry," the commission said in its statement.
Taiwan heavily regulates investments related to China and
the island's technology industry, which is a mainstay for the
economy and one of the world's largest.
Luxshare Precision via its unit in Hong Kong planned to
invest T$3.78 billion ($117 million) to take a 25.4 percent
stake in Merry Electronics, making it the largest shareholder,
and control three board seats, a move the commission said would
give it effective management control.
($1 = 32.1810 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Alexander Smith)