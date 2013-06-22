(Adds World Health Organisation experts advice on controlling
disease)
RIYADH, June 22 Saudi Arabia said another person
had died of the SARS-like coronavirus MERS and six new cases
were registered, as international experts said on Saturday
countries should standardise their approach to treating the
disease.
The latest cases bring the total number infected worldwide
to 70, with 39 having died since MERS was identified last year.
The experts meeting at the World Health Organisation's Cairo
office said countries should enhance surveillance for acute
respiratory illness, quickly investigate clusters of pneumonia
and report confirmed or probable MERS cases within 24 hours.
"Fast and complete reporting of cases, with contact
histories, clinical care and treatment outcomes in as much
detail as possible, and collected in a uniform manner across
countries, is necessary," they said in an emailed statement.
Most of the cases so far have been in Saudi Arabia, where 55
people have been confirmed as having the disease, of whom 33
have died. The kingdom, birthplace of Islam, hosts millions of
pilgrims each year for the annual haj pilgrimage.
The experts said in a statement after the meeting on
Saturday that countries hosting mass gatherings where MERS was a
risk should develop specific plans, without giving details.
While the haj does not take place this year until October,
many Muslim pilgrims from around the world are expected to head
for Mecca next month during the fast of Ramadan.
As well as announcing the latest death, the Saudi Health
Ministry said late on Friday a 41-year-old woman in Riyadh was
in a stable condition with the disease, and that a 32-year-old
with cancer was also being treated.
On Thursday, it confirmed four new cases, including three
health workers, who have all recovered.
Researchers said Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS,
is even more deadly than SARS and is easily transmitted in
healthcare environments.
The disease can cause coughing, fever and pneumonia and has
spread from the Gulf to France, Germany, Italy and Britain.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams)