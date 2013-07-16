July 16 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
issued an emergency authorization on Tuesday for a diagnostic
test to detect the presence of the Middle East coronavirus at
the request of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The emergency approval follows the Health and Human Services
secretary's determination that the virus called Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV), which has killed at
least 40 people, poses a potential public health threat.
On July 5, the World Health Organization said MERS, which
can cause fever, coughing and pneumonia, had not yet reached
pandemic potential and may simply die out.
WHO experts last month said countries at risk from MERS
should put in place plans for handling mass gatherings but has
stopped short of recommending restrictions on travel.
