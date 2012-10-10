BRUSSELS Oct 10 The European Parliament will
vote on the proposed appointment of Yves Mersch to the European
Central Bank's Executive Board later this month after a delay to
protest against male bias, a parliamentary source said on
Wednesday.
The vote will now take place on Oct. 22, the parliament
source said. Mersch, Luxembourg's central bank governor, could
still take the ECB seat even if parliament votes against him
because the appointment is in the hands of EU member states.
The Parliament will concentrate more on how Mersch was
chosen than his competence, parliamentary sources say.
In September, the lawmakers postponed Mersch's appointment
indefinitely by putting off the cross-examination in protest at
what they called "systemic" bias against women.
The ECB's 23-member Governing Council, comprising the
six-member Executive Board and the heads of the 17 euro zone
states' national central banks, has not included a woman since
Austria's Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell stepped down in May 2011.
(Reporting By Claire Davenport; Writing by Ben Deighton;
Editing by Catherine Evans)