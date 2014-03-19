LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - Merseylink PLC has mandated HSBC as sole arranger and Credit Agricole, HSBC and Lloyds Bank as joint bookrunners to arrange a series of UK investor meetings, starting March 21.

A GBP290m 29-year fixed rate sterling bond, guaranteed by the UK Treasury may be launched in the near future subject to market conditions, the issuer said. Such bonds would be rated Aa1 stable by Moody's.

The government has GBP40bn available under the UK guarantee scheme that runs until 2016. The Treasury has named 17 projects as having pre-qualified for such government support, including Merseylink. (Reporting By Josie Cox and John Geddie; editing by Sudip Roy)