Nov 19 Mertiva AB

* Proposes a change of fiscal year

* Proposes the company's fiscal year to run from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31

* Says to allow a transition to the new fiscal year, proposes that the current fiscal year is extended to run from Sep. 1 2014 to Dec. 31 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)