* Mesoblast shares plummet 42 pct to lows not seen since
2009
* Says has financing to complete clinical trial
* Will seek partner to help sell the treatment, if approved
SYDNEY, June 14 Mesoblast Ltd shares
lost more than a third of their value on Tuesday, after drugs
giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ended a research
partnership with the experimental stem cell therapy company.
The Australia-based Mesoblast said on Tuesday it had
regained full rights to its experimental therapy for advanced
chronic heart failure, which is in late stage testing.
The company said it had secured a finance facility to meet
funding requirements.
Morningstar healthcare analyst Chris Kallos said management
had not elaborated on the detail of the new arrangements.
"This type of risk is typical of late stage development
biotech companies," Kallos said. "There's high uncertainty now."
Mesoblast shares slumped 42 percent in afternoon trade on
Tuesday after its shares resumed trading following a suspension
on June 1, pending an announcement.
The Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva can still benefit
from any eventual success as one of Mesoblast's top
shareholders. Teva inherited about 14 percent of the Australian
company through its acquisition of Cephalon and has assisted in
development of the therapy.
"The operational support we received from Teva has been
excellent," Mesoblast Chief Executive Silviu Itescu said in a
telephone interview.
Teva, through Cephalon, held about 60 percent of the rights
to the therapy. Teva's current strategy did not include further
pursuing the heart failure treatment, known as MPC-150-IM,
Itescu said.
A Credit Suisse report last month forecast peak sales of
$4.1 billion for the heart failure treatment.
The company said it expects to complete its pivotal
600-patient Phase III trial by the end of next year.
An independent data monitoring committee found no safety
issues and strongly recommended continuing the study after
reviewing data from the first 175 patients, Mesoblast said. The
trial is designed to show that the treatment can significantly
reduce heart failure hospitalizations and deaths.
Mesoblast said it would seek a large company partner to help
sell the treatment, if approved.
"For sales and marketing, we will be partnering with a major
cardiovascular company that has an existing sales force and
commitment to the heart failure field," Itescu said.
Chronic heart failure is a debilitating progressive disease
in which the heart becomes enlarged and increasingly unable to
sufficiently pump blood to the rest of the body.
Mesoblast uses a specialized type of adult stem cells to
create an "off-the shelf" product that could be used in many
patients.
