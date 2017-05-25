(Corrects cash reserve figure to $69.1 mln, not $69,122)

May 25 Australian regenerative medicine maker Mesoblast Ltd said on Thursday it needed new funding from a third party partner or from capital raising to continue in business as it had cash reserves of $69.1 million.

"There is a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the group's ability to continue as a going concern," it said in a filing to the U.S. Stock Exchange.

Shares in Mesoblast were down 4.8 percent in late afternoon trade.

