PARIS Oct 28 Jean-Marie Messier, the former
boss of Vivendi who drove the media-and-telecom group
to the brink of bankruptcy, began his appeal on Monday against a
2010 conviction for embezzlement and giving misleading
information to shareholders.
A Paris criminal court handed Messier a three-year suspended
sentence and fined him 150,000 euros ($206,900) in the case.
The appeal is expected to last five weeks.
Messier, who now runs a boutique investment bank in Paris,
led Vivendi a decade ago during the heady days of the Internet
bubble. He became a symbol of corporate hubris when he nearly
bankrupted the former utilities group with a massive acquisition
spree.
Later, a class-action lawsuit in the United States and a
criminal case in France were filed against Messier and several
other Vivendi executives and board members, alleging that they
misled investors about the financial strength of the group.
In the French criminal case against Messier, Vivendi was not
directly concerned and was actually a plaintiff claiming
damages. The court ordered in 2010 that 1.2 million euros in
damages be paid to a group of individual shareholders.
One of Messier's lawyers, Francis Szpiner, declined to
comment before the appeal began.
In the U.S. class action, a Manhattan federal court jury
found in January 2010 that Vivendi had misled shareholders about
its financial health between October 2000 and August 2002, when
the shares lost almost 90 percent of their value.
However, Messier and former financial officer Guillaume
Hannezo were not found liable by the jury.
Vivendi is appealing the U.S. class action decision and the
amount of damages it could have to pay has still not been
determined. The group declined to comment on Monday.