International AG is taking the plunge into liquefied natural gas
(LNG) trading just as new supply from the United States and
Australia makes the fuel more plentiful and affordable.
Diego Galimberti has been hired to lead the firm's new LNG
trading desk, company spokeswoman Beatrix Staar said.
Galimberti, formerly the head of long-term gas supplies and
LNG at Axpo Trading, joined MET International on March 1 to help
secure LNG for the company's portfolio of assets.
He will report to the head of wholesale and origination,
György Domokos Vargha.
MET International was established in 2010 as the natural gas
trading arm of parent MET Group, whose activities include gas,
oil and power generation in Hungary, Croatia, Romania, Slovakia,
Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, according to information on
its website.
Surging LNG production capacity from new projects in
Australia and the United States, combined with faltering demand,
is creating a global glut of the fuel, pushing down spot prices
and making LNG more competitive in Europe's power mix.
"Given the changes in the LNG market environment in 2015 the
decision was made to establish an LNG desk at the Zug
headquarters in Switzerland," MET Group spokeswoman Staar said
in an emailed statement.
"As MET Group has a considerable sized sales portfolio
focusing on industrial clients and power plants mainly in the
illiquid parts of Europe, it is continuously optimizing its
portfolio (using the) trading capabilities it has been building
in the last five years on a European scale," she said.
