BUDAPEST, March 2 Swiss-based energy sales and trading group MET Holding AG signed a 400 million euro syndicated market loan with five banks late last month, ING Bank , one of the participating banks said in a statement on Monday.

The other four participating banks are Credit Suisse AG , Citibank Europe Plc., Hungary's OTP Bank and UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt.

"The Facilities consist of loans and trade instruments, refinance the Company's existing facilities and will be used for general corporate purposes," the statement said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)