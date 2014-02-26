BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Feb 26 Metair Investments Ltd :
* Metair's interest in Mutlu Aku will increase to 90.39 pct, MTO will remain open for acceptance until March 11, 2014
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources