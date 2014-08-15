BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
Aug 15 Metair Investments Ltd :
* Metair secures 1.4 billion rand in preference shares funding; and 750 million rand syndicated revolving credit facility
* Financing also included a 750 million rand revolving credit facility that will be used for general corporate purposes
* Signed legal agreements for 1.4 billion rand in preference shares for refinancing facilities extended by ABSA Bank Ltd to support Mutlu Akü acquisition Further company coverage:
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.