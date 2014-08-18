UPDATE 3-Fewer buyers at stores put Harley's shipment forecast at risk
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
Aug 18 Metair Investments Ltd :
* H1 profit after tax attributable to equity holders of company increased to R234.8 million
* Local vehicle production was not directly negatively affected by any labour action
* H1 group revenue increased to R3,235 million (2013: R2,460 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
* Confirms good orientation of its order portfolio, which amounted to EUR 68 million at the end of February 2017, of which EUR 43 million for the current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)