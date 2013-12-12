BRIEF-Solutions Capital Management FY net profit down at EUR 7,005
* Reported on Monday FY net commissions 6.9 million euros ($7.49 million) versus 6.2 million euros a year ago
JOHANNESBURG Dec 12 Metair Investments Ltd : * Acquisition of Mutlu sale shares and remaining shares in Mutlu Plastik is now
complete * Mandatory tender offer process in relation to remaining shares expected to
commence in next few weeks
LONDON, March 28 European shares gained on Tuesday in early deals, boosted by positive results and dealmaking, as stock markets recovered from a sentiment-fuelled dip in the previous session.