JOHANNESBURG, March 25 Metair Investments Ltd : * Revenue increased 13.6 pct to R5.2 billion for the year ended 31 December 2013 * Headline earnings per share of 219 cents for the year ended 31 December 2013 * Says ordinary dividend of 70 cents per share (2012: 95 cents) was declared in respect of the year ended 31 December 2013