will.i.am to mix tech know-how with banking at Britain's Atom
LONDON, April 24 Britain's Atom has hired pop star will.i.am as a strategic adviser to its board as the app-based bank seeks to grow.
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 Metair Investments Ltd : * Announces the resignation of Brian Jacobs, the financial director of Metair * Says financial director Brian Jacobs will be replaced by Sjoerd Douwenga effective 25 March 2014
* Pricing of S$80 million floating rate notes due 2022 under s$1 billion multicurrency mtn programme