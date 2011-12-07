SEOUL, Dec 7 South Korea has bought 1,000
tonnes of zinc from metal refiner Young Poong Corp,
while issuing tenders for 4,000 tonnes of high-grade primary
aluminium ingot, the Public Procurement Service said.
The state-run agency purchased zinc at a premium of $139 per
tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices on a
cost-and-freight (CIF) basis, according its website
(www.g2b.go.kr).
It said separately that it was seeking aluminium via tenders
to close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on December 14.
Details of the purchase and tenders are as follows:
-- zinc purchase
TONNES ARRIVAL/PORT
1,000 Jan. 31, 2012/Incheon
-- aluminium tenders
TONNES ORIGIN ARRIVAL/PORT
2,000 Non-western Feb. 29, 2012/Incheon
2,000 Western* Feb. 29, 2012/Incheon
* Note: Western origin excludes metals from China, India,
Russia and Egypt.
South Korea last month purchased 3,000 tonnes of western
aluminium ingot at $114-$115 per tonne premiums over London
Metal Exchange prices on a cost, insurance and freight
basis.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)