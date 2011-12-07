SEOUL, Dec 7 South Korea has bought 1,000 tonnes of zinc from metal refiner Young Poong Corp, while issuing tenders for 4,000 tonnes of high-grade primary aluminium ingot, the Public Procurement Service said. The state-run agency purchased zinc at a premium of $139 per tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices on a cost-and-freight (CIF) basis, according its website (www.g2b.go.kr). It said separately that it was seeking aluminium via tenders to close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on December 14. Details of the purchase and tenders are as follows: -- zinc purchase TONNES ARRIVAL/PORT 1,000 Jan. 31, 2012/Incheon -- aluminium tenders TONNES ORIGIN ARRIVAL/PORT 2,000 Non-western Feb. 29, 2012/Incheon 2,000 Western* Feb. 29, 2012/Incheon * Note: Western origin excludes metals from China, India, Russia and Egypt. South Korea last month purchased 3,000 tonnes of western aluminium ingot at $114-$115 per tonne premiums over London Metal Exchange prices on a cost, insurance and freight basis. (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)