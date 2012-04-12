British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy waters
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
SEOUL, April 12 South Korea purchased 3,000 tonnes of copper and 2,500 tonnes of zinc via tenders on Tuesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: -- Copper TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM 3,000 LS-Nikko Copper Inc $93 NOTE: The premium is over London Metal Exchange prices. --Zinc TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM 1,500 Young Poong Corp $134 1,000 Young Poong Corp $144 NOTE: The premium is over London Metal Exchange prices. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Sugita Katyal)
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court on Friday was poised to toss out a case alleging that President Michel Temer used illegal campaign funding in 2014, giving the beleaguered leader some breathing room even as he faces a separate corruption investigation.