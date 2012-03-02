COLUMN-Should aluminium bulls be worried by falling physical premiums? Andy Home
LONDON, June 12 Aluminium is still the star of the London Metal Exchange (LME) base metals complex, up by over 12 percent on the start of the year.
SEOUL, March 2 South Korea purchased 6,000 tonnes of aluminium and 200 tonnes of nickel via tenders, the state-run Public Procurement Service said. It also issued tenders for a total of 3,000 tonnes of grade-A copper cathode of London Metal Exchange (LME) registered brands with a purity of more than 99.99 percent for shipment by June 15 to the port of Incheon. Registration for the copper cathode tenders will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) for 2,000 tonnes and 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) for 1,000 tonnes on March 8, the agency said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: --Aluminium ingot TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) 2,000 LG International Corp $142 3,000 Glencore International AG $130 1,000 Glencore International AG $125 --Nickel TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM 200 Daewoo International Corp $420 --grade-A copper cathode (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Westonaria, SOUTH AFRICA June 12 South Africa's Sibanye Gold said on Monday that 202 illegal miners have now been arrested at its Cooke operations southwest of Johannesburg since the start of a violent wildcat strike last Tuesday.