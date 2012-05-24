SEOUL, May 24 South Korea bought 500 tonnes of aluminium from LG International Corp at $188 per tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, the state-run Public Procurement Service said. It also issued a tender for 200 tonnes of nickel from London Metal Exchange (LME) registered brands of more than 99.95 percent purity for shipment by Aug. 30 to the port of Incheon. Registration for the nickel tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on May 30, the agency said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)