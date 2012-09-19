SEOUL, Sept 19 South Korea bought 500 tonnes of
nickel for arrival by Oct. 31 and 400 tonnes of tin for arrival
by Nov. 12 via tenders, the state-run Public Procurement Service
said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
Details of the purchases are as follows:
--Nickel
TONNE SUPPLIER/PREMIUM (CIF/T) ORIGIN
300 Glencore International AG/ $675 Norway
200 Eramet Korea Ltd/ $524 France
--Tin
TONNE SUPPLIER/PREMIUM (CIF/T) ORIGIN
300 Samji Corp/ $619 Malaysia
100 LG International Corp/ $749 Thailand
Note: The above premiums should be paid above the London
Metal Exchange (LME) spot prices, it said.
