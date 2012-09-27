* Buys 500 T from Korea Zinc via tender on Tuesday * Buys remainder from YoungPoong, STX via Thursday tenders (Adds Thursday tender results) SEOUL, Sept 27 South Korea bought a total of 3,000 tonnes of zinc for arrivals by Dec. 3 via tenders closed on Tuesday and Thursday, the state-run Public Procurement Service (PPS) said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases for zinc with minimum 99.995 percent purity are as follows: -- Bought on Tuesday TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM 500 Korea Zinc Inc $164 *Note: The premium is over London Metal Exchange prices. -- Bought on Thursday TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM 500 YoungPoong Corp $164 2000 STX Corp $155 *Note: The premium is over London Metal Exchange prices. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Jijo Jacob and Himani Sarkar) (Jane.Chung@thomsonreuters.com; +82-2-3704-5644; Reuters Messaging: jane.chung.reuters.com@reuters.net)