LONDON Nov 15 A bill to curb metals theft
moved a step closer to becoming British law on Tuesday with safe
passage through the House of Commons, as industry groups called
for tougher punishments for thieves and tighter regulation of
the scrap metal trade.
The bill would establish a robust licensing scheme for scrap
metal dealers coupled with greater police and judicial powers to
close scrap yards found flouting the law.
"Ideally this would be adopted and passed by government
legislation within the current parliamentary year ... by early
summer," said Tim Field, a spokesman for Energy Network
Association (ENA), an industry group involved in drafting the
bill.
ENA represents telecoms provider BT and Network Rail,
among other companies.
The bill also proposes to require scrap yards to make
cash-less payments and require proof of identification and
address from any potential seller.
Introduced by MP for Hyndburn Graham Jones, it received
cross-party support and will now be drafted in more detail
before going before lawmakers again on Jan. 20, Field said.
Prices of metals such as copper have shed 20 percent of
their value this year due to worries over the global economic
outlook, but their resale value remain lofty enough to lead to
about 700 incidents of metal theft per month against energy
networks, according to ENA.
Support for the bill has also come from UK farming groups
such as the Country Land & Business Association, hit as regional
areas are targeted by thieves.
Such thefts that have led to widespread communications and
rail network disruptions in Britain and across Europe as well as
damage to heritage sites.
They cost the domestic economy upwards of 770 million pounds
($1.2 billion), according to figures from the UK's Association
of Chief Police Officers in July.
