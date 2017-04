Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Indian metal and mining companies fall after weak Chinese trade data.

China's exports rose 4.7 percent in November, well below expectations and adding to concerns that it could be facing a sharper slowdown.

Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS) fall 2.6 pct, Tata Steel (TISC.NS) is down 1.8 percent and Jindal Steel and Power (JNSP.NS) is down 2.9 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)